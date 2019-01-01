Safa undecided on Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter's future

Safa has weighed in on the debate whether or not Baxter should stay as Bafana coach after their Afcon exit

The Football Association (Safa) has revealed a decision is yet to be made on the future of Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter.

The 65-year-old’s stay has been an issue of contention after Bafana suffered defeat to and exited the 2019 at the quarter-final stage.

Nonetheless, while Baxter along with the rest of his squad returned to South Africa on Saturday, Safa Head of Delegation Kwenza Ngwenya was forced to address the lingering question on everyone’s mind.

“We cannot say now whether the coach must continue or must go,” Ngwneya was quoted as saying by Daily Sun.

“As an employer, we have to look at many things.

“At Safa, our aims is to see our teams qualifying for big tournaments, which has happened. Secondly, in 2015, Bafana qualified for Afcon and were knocked out in the group stages.

“Today we just came after reaching the quarterfinals. We will go back as Safa and look at many things before we decide and we will also talk to the coach."

Furthermore, Baxter himself was hardnosed when asked about his future even suggesting he will not be short on offers should he decide to leave.

“You’re asking questions like what was my mandate? The question is loaded to try and find an angle. I’ve got no problems leaving this job. Do not confuse me, thinking I am a desperate coach. I turned down a job this week, I turned another job down last week with ,” Baxter said.

“I turned down jobs in Asia and jobs in South Africa to stay with this team. I’ll stay and do the job for as long as I want to do it. I won’t say ‘please do not sack me’.

“I do this job because I thought that this national team needed direction and I think I’ve given the team direction.

After scraping through the group stage as one of the tournaments four best third-placed teams, Bafana certainly gave the nation hope after stunning hosts in the Round of 16.

“To rate my own performance, I never do that because that’s being pompous,” Baxter stated.

“If I was to stay in the job because I am doing it properly. We drove away Carlos Quieroz and I don’t think we got better as a football nation.

“We drove away Pitso Mosimane and he’s done very nicely but the national team still has the same problems. We have to get away from this sort of thinking. Let’s see how good a person is first and look if progress is being made.

“If there’s progress then things are being done correctively instead of looking at things negatively."