Safa to bid for first Caf Women Champs League

The South African football governing body released the following statement on Friday

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Thursday, September 10, 2020, issued a statement confirming the start of the first edition of the Caf Club Women’s tournament in 2021.

Speaking after the marathon meeting, Safa president and Caf vice-president, Dr Danny Jordaan welcomed the announcement as Africa takes a giant step towards growing the women’s football to new heights.

The first edition will comprise of eight teams, qualifiers from Caf's Zonal winners including the hosts.

More teams

Safa has expressed its interest in hosting the first Caf Women Champions League tournament and will submit the bid after the NEC meeting this Saturday, September 12, 2020.

The Safa NEC meeting will be held at Safa House.

The Caf Women’s Champions League tournament will provide further incentive for the domestic Safa Women’s Premier Football League (SWPFL) participants.

The SWPFL was launched last year and women’s team won the inaugural edition. The second edition is expected to kick off early next year.

Dr Jordaan said the Caf Women’s Club Champions League will give further incentives for domestic winners.

Fifa will also soon launch the Women’s Club championship which will further boost the local and continental game altogether.

Safa is therefore looking forward to an exciting and competitive second edition of the SWPFL.

Article continues below

Dr Jordaan expressed his satisfaction at the outcome of the Caf meeting as the continental body has endorsed the addition of the number of African teams that will take part in the next Fifa Women’s World Cup scheduled for /New Zealand in 2023.

Caf is looking at an increase from the current three slots to five or six teams from Africa.

‘’With most of our Banyana Banyana players playing overseas, will be looking to qualify for their second consecutive Fifa World Cup in 2023 after the 2019 expedition. These are exciting times for women’s football, not only in South Africa but on the continent," Jordaan said.