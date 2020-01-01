Safa to approach Fifa, Caf to halt football activities in South Africa

The country's FA will not allow any matches to continue despite the recommendation to play in empty stadium by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa

The South African Football Association has revealed it will write a letter to both Fifa and Caf to seek support for their decision to halt all football activities in .

This was confirmed by Safa president Dr. Danny Jordaan when addressing the media in Nasrec, Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Safa called for the suspension or postponement of fixtures due to the coronavirus outbreak, and this was observed by the who suspended midweek and weekend matches across all competitions.

However, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that matches can be played behind closed doors, giving the PSL the go-ahead to consider resuming the season without spectators.

This hasn't sat well with the country's FA, who believe it would be irresponsible to allow matches to go ahead, and will now seek support from Fifa and Caf on their position.

We will now write to CAF and FIFA on position taken by SAFA to keep our people safe - SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) March 18, 2020

Jordaan reiterated Safa has the obligation to safeguard the health of their match officials whom he said use public transport to go and officiate matches.

We also have an obligation to safeguard the health of our referees who mostly use public transport to go and officiate games - SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) March 18, 2020

In addition, Jordaan said Safa is the only football body that makes decisions, saying their decision to suspend all football activities is final and binding.

SAFA's decision is final and binding - SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the PSL will have an urgent meeting with its 32-club members and board of governors on Thursday to discuss the matter further.

Expectations are that the PSL would consider playing the remaining matches of the season behind closed doors as per Mthethwa's recommendation, but with Safa totally against the idea, it remains to be seen what the outcome of the meeting will be come Thursday.