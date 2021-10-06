Safa suspends Chavani and Molelekoa after Kaizer Chiefs penalty 'error'

The Safa Referees Review Committee has suspended Jelly Chavani for six weeks for executing his duties in an "unacceptable manner” when he unfairly awarded Kaizer Chiefs a late penalty during last Saturday’s 1-1 Premier Soccer League draw against AmaZulu.

Centre-referee Chavani pointed to the spot in controversial circumstances in what allowed Chiefs to narrowly escape defeat after Keagan Dolly converted the stoppage-time penalty to cancel Usuthu’s lead.

Chavani had erroneously adjudged AmaZulu defender Tapelo Xoki to have handled inside the box and made the decision after consultation with fourth official Moeketsi Molelekoa who has also been suspended.

The Safa Referees Review Committee scrutinised the decision and sanctioned the match officials.

“The match referee, Mr Jelly Chavani and the fourth official, Mr Moeketsi Molelekoa by erring, have been found guilty of executing their duties in an unacceptable manner and have duly been suspended from officiating in matches in the GladAfrica First Division and Dstv Premiership for a period of six (6) weeks,” read a ruling by the Safa Referees Review Committee.

“During this time, the Safa Referees Technical Sub-Committee will oversee the rehabilitation of these match officials, to ensure that they are fully debriefed and better equipped in the future.”

In arriving at the decision, Safa said the match officials erred in interpreting and applying the Laws of the Game.

As a result, they unfairly influenced the result of the match which Kaizer Chiefs appeared on course to lose.

“The match officials, with specific reference to the referee, erred in his overall game management of the penalty area incident,” the referees' organ said.

“The referee and the fourth official erred in their interpretation and application of the Laws of the Game with specific reference to considerations and guidelines pertaining to Handball as covered under Law 12 of the IFAB Laws of the Game.

“The overall result of the game had been altered because of this error of judgement; Amazulu FC were unduly prejudiced by this decision.”

It is the second time for Chavani to be sanctioned by Safa this year and both matters have involved penalty decisions.

In January, he was suspended for four weeks after failing to award Orlando Pirates a penalty in their match against Swallows FC.