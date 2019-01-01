Safa suspend assistant referee Van Wyk who denied AmaZulu two goals against Kaizer Chiefs

The Safa referees boss has confirmed the assistant referee erred in the match between Usuthu and Amakhosi last week

The South African Football Association (Safa) has moved swiftly to suspend the referee who was in charge of the Premier Soccer League ( ) match between and last week.

According to the chairperson of Safa referees Ari Soldatos, Mervyn Van Wyk is one of the best assistant referees in the country, but he was wrong to rule Usuthu’s goals against AmaKhosi for offside last Tuesday.

After watching the match held at King Zwelithini where Chiefs claimed a 2-0 win, Soldatos has since confirmed Van Wyk has been removed from the matches he was scheduled to officiate.

“The assistant ref in the Chiefs vs AmaZulu game is one of our finest. I know what happened, he thought the ball would be played by another player," Soldatos told SAFM as quoted by Phakaaathi .

“He should have applied the wait and see rule. He will be the first one to admit that he was wrong.

“That was definitely not an offside and even before the review sat next Tuesday, that referee was removed from all the games he was going to officiate.

“He is back in his region until the review committee comes with sanctions,” concluded Soldatos.

Article continues below

Van Wyk was one of the match officials tasked with the clash where coach Jozef Vukusic made his debut in charge of the Durban-based club.

Usuthu netted twice through Ovidy Karuru and Bonginkosi Ntuli, both strikes were disallowed as they were judged to have been scored from offside positions.

Meanwhile, the Safa referees review committee is yet to issue sanctions against Van Wyk but he will remain sidelined.