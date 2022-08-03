Safa's shortcomings revealed as Fifa make suggestions for Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana

The world football governing body also stated how football can be improved in the Southern African country

Fifa has pointed out shortcomings in South African football as part of its Increasing Global Competitiveness programme.

According to the SABC Sport, the world football governing body has complied an 81-page report which they handed to Safa earlier this year.

The report is said to have found that there is a significant imbalance in the human, financial and technical resources between the men’s and women’s teams.

Safa was also urged to consider collaborating with Premier Soccer League in order to introduce additional club licensing regulations regarding the release of players.

Fifa's recommendations for Safa senior national teams as reported by the national broadcaster:

1.) Safa requires a robust recruitment process to enable it to identify the most qualified staff to raise standards and yield performance advantages. More full-time staff are required in key technical areas, especially on the women’s side, where resources are more limited.

2.) Technical staff could be offered development opportunities via a range of initiatives, including international study visits and technical workshops led by external experts.

3.) In collaboration with the PSL, Safa could introduce additional club licensing regulations regarding the release of players. Organising club engagement days could also prove useful.

4.) Safa should develop a competitive games program with different kinds and standards of opposition from outside Africa. Fifa and Caf could offer assistance in this regard by introducing intercontinental tournaments at the senior national team level.

5.) Safa should invest more resources in performance analysis and sports science, and create relevant sections within the technical division by appointing full-time staff and obtaining appropriate equipment.

6.) A centralised platform to store key player information and video footage would also represent a valuable addition as it would optimise performance, scouting and player monitoring.