SAFA's Danny Jordaan vs Sandile Zungu battle: 'Who is representing the players?

The Football Union of South Africa (FUSA) has expressed serious concern that the upcoming SAFA elections are effectively sidelining the most critical stakeholders in the sport - the players themselves.

As the organization prepares for its elective congress on September 12, 2026, the absence of active player representation has sparked a debate within the domestic football fraternity.





Speaking to KickOff regarding the current state of affairs, FUSA secretary general Taelo Motloung did not hold back in his assessment of the exclusion.

"We're watching the whole thing from afar; unions are not included, and that's what I want to fight against so that unions can be there," Motloung explained.

He emphasized that the structural layout of the elective congress currently prevents active unions from having a meaningful impact on the decisions that will ultimately shape the professional landscape for years to come.

The core of the grievance lies in the lack of a direct pipeline for current players to voice their needs during the National Executive Committee voting process.

Motloung questioned the legitimacy of a process that excludes those who are actually playing the game.

"When decisions about the players are made, unions have to be there to represent the players. At the moment, who is representing the players in that congress?" he asked pointedly.

Further complicating the issue is the fact that while current players feel ignored, a specific group of former professionals has been granted a platform. The South African Masters and Legends Football Association (SAMLFA), led by Jacob 'Bhudda' Mathathe, is included in the proceedings, but FUSA argues this does not address the needs of the modern era.

"When decisions about players are made, as unions, we should be there. Not only FUSA, but all the players' unions should be invited. Currently, nobody is representing the current players," he said.

The secretary general clarified that while the inclusion of legends is acceptable, it should not come at the expense of the current generation.

"Instead, it is the organization of former players, the South African Masters and Legends Football Association [SAMLFA], led by Jacob 'Bhudda' Mathathe that has been included. Okay, fine, but who is representing the current players?

As the countdown to the elective congress continues, the pressure is mounting on SAFA to address these gaps in representation.

Critics argue that a modern football association cannot operate effectively if it treats its players as passive observers rather than active partners.

With the technical team and Bafana Bafana stars already facing external distractions regarding bonuses and administrative hurdles, the lack of a formal union presence at the high table of the SAFA elections remains a significant point of contention for those seeking reform in the South African game.