The South African Football Association has announced a new sponsorship for Bafana Bafana.

Safa announce Bafana Bafana's new sponsorship

10bet has partnered with the senior men's national team

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana Bafana president Danny Jordaan held a press conference on Monday morning to announce the acquisition of a new sponsorship in the form of 10bet. The betting company committed to the national men's senior team, Bafana Bafana for four years.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Global online sports betting operator 10bet is now the official betting partner of our senior national team, Bafana. This is a four-year deal, so it will cover two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. We are going to Ivory Coast and whoever will host it in the 2025 edition, 10bet will be there with us because we will be there," Jordaan told members of the media.

"Bafana Bafana, as you know, is an essential part of the country’s lively sports culture and if we look back to what happened with the games against Morocco you will see that one of the most-loved teams in the country is Bafana Bafana," the Safa president added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Safa made the announcement a day after their standoff with Banyana Banyana's Fifa Women's World Cup squad, who on Sunday refused to play a friendly international against Botswana at the Tsakane Stadium, forcing head coach Desiree Ellis to field a second stream side that went on to lose 5-0.

Safa chief executive officer, Lydia Monyepao - who is expected to meet with representatives from the government who seek to mediate between Safa and Banyana ahead of the World Cup - hopes to see the new partnership bringing in new fans.

"We are delighted to partner with 10bet South Africa. This is the beginning of a relationship between two ambitious and forward-thinking brands. We hope this partnership will help us bring fans the best possible product and experience and continue growing South African football," the CEO was quoted as saying by Safa.net.

WHAT'S NEXT: Minister of sports Zizi Kodwa and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi are set to sit down with the Football Association ahead of Banyana's departure to the World Cup this week.