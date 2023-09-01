Safa reacts to Maswanganyi's controversial goal for Orlando Pirates against Cape Town City - 'It will come up for review'

Safa have confirmed they will review Patrick Maswanganyi's contested goal in Orlando Pirates' 2-0 win over Cape Town City.

Maswanganyi scored controversial goal vs City

The Citizens were unhappy with officials

Safa responds

TELL ME MORE: In-form striker Zakhele Lepasa had given Pirates a deserved lead after just 10 minutes in the Premier Soccer League outing staged at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

In the 25th minute, Deon Hotto teed up Maswanganyi for the second. The latter hit the target but the ball didn't seem to have fully cross the line as goalkeeper Daren Keet reacted swiftly.

The officials, however, allowed the goal to stand amid protests from the Citizens.

Safa head of referees Abdul Basit Ebrahim has now commented on the matter.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "You see what happens, each and every incident in a match is reviewed by the review committee," Ebrahim told SNL24.

"So that will definitely come up for review. I don't want to comment on something that has not been in front of the review committee yet because by that I would be going ahead of what our review committee should actually be doing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Incidents like those surely underline the importance of having the VAR in the PSL.

Safa President Danny Jordaan has in the past reiterated that having the technology in the country will go a long way to improve the game.

Pirates are on seven points after playing five league matches in the ongoing South African top-tier campaign.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates are aiming at ensuring they challenge for the PSL as well as get at least another domestic Cup this season.