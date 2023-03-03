Safa provide update on VAR implementation in South Africa after talks with legendary referee Collina

Safa president Danny Jordaan has provided an update on the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee in the country.

Collina to help set up VAR structures

SA has three VAR-trained referees

Jordaan also met ex-Arsenal manager Wenger

WHAT HAPPENED?: The local football governing body has announced that it is pushing forward with its intentions of VAR implementation in the PSL.

Jordaan disclosed that he recently held talks with legendary referee Pierluigi Collina who is currently involved with world football governing body, Fifa, where he is tasked with the development of referees globally.

The duo discussed the idea of asking the Italian to come to South Africa and help set up the VAR structures.

WHAT DID JORDAAN SAY?: ‘’I have met a lot of influential football people globally lately and when I was in Paris (France) last week, I met among other people," Jordaan told Safa's official website.

"Collina and Arsene Wenger who we want to tap into their expertise as we move towards revamping and taking our game to the next level."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Safa recently appointed former Fifa referee Victor Gomes as the chairman of the SAFA Referees Committee.

Gomes indicated that implementation of VAR in South African football is one of his priority and he has since been backed by Jordaan.

South Africa has only three VAR-trained officials – Zakhele Siwela, Akhona Makalima and Abongile Tom, excluding Gomes who is now retired.

WHAT IS NEXT?: Local referees will await Collina's arrival in the country with an aim to help expedite the long-awaited implementation of VAR.