Safa provide update on new Bafana Bafana coach

The nation's football governing body apologized for the inconvenience caused with South Africa set start their World Cup qualifying campaign soon

The South African Football Association was expected to announce the new Bafana Bafana head coach on Saturday, April 24.

However, Safa has now revealed that the announcement has been postponed due to the global coronavirus travel issues.

The nation's football governing body released the following statement on Friday night:

“The Bafana Bafana coach announcement scheduled for Saturday, 24 April 2021 has been postponed due to global Covid-19 travel issues," a statement read.

"We will reschedule the announcement to next week and further updates will be provided on this page.

"We apologize for the inconvenience caused.”

Safa was set to announce Molefi Ntseki's successor following a meeting between the organisation's hierarchy and the technical committee.

Carlos Queiroz, Herve Renard and Hugo Broos have been heavily linked with the Bafana coaching job in recent weeks.

On Thursday, Safa president Dr Danny Jordaan indicated that Queiroz would be the best man for the job.

The Portuguese tactician, who was in charge of Bafana between 2000 and 2002, is currently jobless having resigned as Colombia head coach in December 2020.

Queiroz left his post as the mentor of the Coffee Growers due to the nation's slow start to 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying after almost two years at the helm.

The former Real Madrid manager guided Bafana to the World Cup finals in 2002 in Korea and Japan, but he left his position as Bafana coach prior to the tournament.

Therefore, Queiroz is widely regarded as the favourite to become the next Bafana coach as he knows South African football.

Safa is looking to bring in a new national team coach with the 1996 African champions scheduled to start their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in June 2020.

Bafana will take on Zimbabwe and Ghana in their first two matches in their qualifying group, Group G.