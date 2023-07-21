Safa pronounces return of the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in PSL and national teams

Dr Thulani Ngwenya says the South African Football Association has reached a new agreement with Saids to return to the PSL.

WHAT HAPPENED: The South African Football Association's medical chief officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya has revealed that the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) will return to football in the country.

Saids had been conducting doping tests in the Premier Soccer League and across all levels of the national teams together with lower leagues. The Institute has been away from the local game for a while and will now make a long-awaited comeback.

WHAT WAS SAID: "They were absent from football in South Africa for the longest time and it was after an incident of the under-23, just preparing for the Olympics where after that incident I then decided to go and gauge them to say; please come back to football, come test more," Ngwenya said as per SABC Sport.

"We had that formal engagement and they agreed to say they are going to restart the whole process. I don't know what made them stop before. They started with the national teams. They were testing all the national teams when they go to camp.

"It then moved to the professional league and there it is a formal arrangement because they come unannounced. We enquired further. We then realised that actually this thing is not starting here at camp, it's starting back where they are actually playing.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Institute was responsible for the nabbing of former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United star Thandani Ntshumayelo, who was banned for four years after he tested positive for cocaine in 2016.

"It is known that they can come at any game and they can also come even outside a game. They may come to your house while you are just chilling. You remember the issue of Ntshumayelo where they came and tested him while he was just at home," said Ngwenya.

WHAT'S NEXT: Saids will make a comeback in the new 2023/24 PSL season that kicks-off next month.