Safa promise to come down hard on 'hooliganism' after gun violence rocks ABC Motsepe playoffs

Violent scenes were witnessed after the ABC Motsepe playoffs semi-final match between Orbit College and Umsinga United.

Orbit and Umsinga met in the third-tier playoff semis

Orbit won the match 1-0

Unhappy Umsinga fans went berserk after the match

WHAT HAPPENED? Orbit College won the match 1-0 to deny Umsinga a ticket to the National First Division. There was gunfire after Umsinga fans threw missiles into the pitch and a member of the club's technical team was injured, according to SABC Sport.

In videos circulating on social media, fans could be seen pelting police with objects and two men are seen drawing guns and firing shots. The incident has outraged Safa who have promised to come down hard on hooliganism.

WHAT SAFA SAID: "The South African Football Association strongly condemns the violent acts of hooliganism and thuggery that took place during the ABC Motsepe National Playoffs semi-finals on Friday (9 June 2023) afternoon in Pietermaritzburg," Safa said in a statement.

"The chaotic scenes took place at the end of a semi-final match between Umsinga United and Orbit College at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday. We have asked security and the referee for a full report and we will prioritise the investigation into this incident.

"We will vigorously pursue this matter and any individual or club that is found to be guilty will be banned for these senseless acts. Such hooliganism has no place in football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is now to be seen what course of action Safa will take after they promised to act on Friday's incident.

While violence rocked Friday's match, Orbit College secured qualification into the National First Division following their victory. They will be joined in the second-tier by Upington City who beat Mpheni Home Defenders 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 regulation time draw in another semi-final showdown.

WHAT NEXT? Orbit College and Upington City will square off in the final of the playoffs on Sunday although the two teams have already qualified to play Division One football next season.