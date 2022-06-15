Safa president Jordaan to meet Broos over media comments

The Belgian tactician has divided opinion following his stinging criticism of South African football in a no holds barred press conference

Safa president Danny Jordaan appears unhappy with the remarks made by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Tuesday.

Broos launched a scathing attack on Percy Tau and South African players while also questioning the quality of the Premier Soccer League.

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Kermit Erasmus and senior coach Steve Komphela have hit back at Broos while former Orlando Pirates assistant coach Zipho Dlangalala concurs with what the Belgian said.

Broo’s utterances have drawn the attention of Safa boss Jordaan, who has promised to engage the coach.

“I will sit down and talk to him [Hugo Broos] about it [media comments],” Jordaan told Far Post.

“Because it’s important that these matters are dealt with organisationally and that is what we will do.

“I cannot comment on details because I was here and of course, that press conference was in Johannesburg.

"That’s why I say I am not in a position to comment on things that I have not heard or seen. But I will engage him on this matter.”

With Jordaan having reacted to Broos’ comments, it is to be seen if Safa will censure Broos.

While Broos has received a lot of stick from some quarters who do not agree with his sentiments, the coach has likened Bafana’s situation to what his home country Belgium used to experience.

“We did it in my country. In 2006 we didn’t have the big players. We were not in European Championships and World Cups anymore and look what happens here,” Broos said.

“We took measures, we saw what we needed and we did it. Ten years later Belgium was first on the Fifa rankings. So we did something about the problem. It is the same problem Belgium had too.

“We didn’t have the high-quality players, so we said something, the development of players. We tried to increase the level of our competition. Why can’t we do it here?”