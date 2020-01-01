Safa president Jordaan: Supporters will 'go crazy' if Kaizer Chiefs win PSL title

The experienced administrator weighs in on the ongoing debate on whether Amakhosi must be handed the PSL trophy or not

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan believes they cannot just hand the Premier Soccer League ( ) title to log leaders, because the fans will go crazy and break the social distancing regulations.

The Safa boss was speaking as the debate continues to divide the football fraternity on whether Amakhosi must be handed the lucrative title as the season is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coach Ernst Middendorp’s men currently top the log table with 48 points and lead by four, but coach Pitso Mosimane’s men have a game in hand, Jordaan says the decision to make a call on this season doesn’t only lie on what’s happening on the field of play.

“You can’t just look on the field but you must also think of the spectators. If Mamelodi Sundowns and play behind closed doors the 90 000 supporters that were supposed to get to FNB Stadium, where will they go?” Jordaan told IOL.

“Are they sitting at home? They’ll go to the shebeens and taverns. If Chiefs win the league, the supporters will go to the street and go crazy. It’s a complicated thing.

“That’s why you must think about all these things. That’s why you can’t just say you must ‘sanitize the stadium, test people and players before they go to the stadium’.”

The football governing body announced a few weeks ago that the 2019/20 season will resume when the national lockdown reaches Level-1, but many have called for the Soweto giants to be crowned as the new champions.

“The curve [for Covid-19 infections and deaths] is spiking again. Death and infections are increasing,” added the FA boss.

“We can also not say that we are going to play while the curve is going up. It’s not in our hands really.

“In the English FA [football association], are 25 points clear of rivals .

“They are saying if they play behind closed doors and Liverpool wins, there’s a minimum of 70 000 supporters that will go to the streets and celebrate - now where’s social distancing?”

Meanwhile, the country’s football authorities decided to suspend the season indefinitely in March and it remains unclear when Level-1 will be implemented as the nation is currently regulated in Level-4.