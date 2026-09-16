SAFA president Danny Jordaan says last weekend’s election result validates his leadership – ‘Why are people still voting for these executives?’

Fresh from securing another term at the helm of South African football, Danny Jordaan has used his victory to silence those who have questioned his commitment to the local game.

Throughout the election cycle, critics frequently accused the long-standing president of ignoring grassroots development in favour of high-profile international engagements.

However, Jordaan is adamant that the growth of the coaching fraternity under his watch is a tangible sign of progress.

"For the first time, you find South African coaches are now sought after in all African countries," Jordaan said, per KickOff.

"We have coaches in Egypt, in Morocco, and these are two leading countries in the African continent.”

Jordaan also pointed to the recent achievements of the women's national team as a primary indicator of his administration’s success. The rise of Banyana Banyana has been a highlight of his tenure, and he insists that their recent exploits on the global stage cannot be ignored.

"Banyana Banyana went to the Last 16 in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. This is a massive achievement from where we started, from a zero base,” he added.

Addressing the persistent criticism regarding his leadership style and the direction of the association, Jordaan suggested that the election results speak louder than any social media outcry or media speculation.

"So, when people talk... It is not true that nothing has happened in South African football.

"Why are people still voting for these executives? It's because they really study football, they are on the ground, they understand what is happening," he concluded.



