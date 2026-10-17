SAFA President Danny Jordaan downplays VAR impact on Premier Soccer League - 'They showed it over and over and they still had a debate'

Managing expectations for video technology

The push for VAR in the Premier Soccer League has gained significant momentum following a series of high-profile incidents that left fans and coaches questioning the integrity of match officiating. However, Dr. Danny Jordaan has moved to temper expectations regarding how much the technology will actually change the post-match narrative.

The debate has been fuelled by the recent MTN8 final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, where referee Abongile Tom faced intense scrutiny for two pivotal penalty decisions. The first involved a challenge by Teboho Mokoena on Yanela Mbuthuma, which many viewed as a fair shoulder-to-shoulder nudge.

Jordaan addressed these concerns directly, suggesting that the visual evidence provided by a monitor does not always lead to a universal consensus among observers.

"VAR won't settle the disputes, whether it was a penalty or not. You saw even in the World Cup, they showed VAR over and over and they still had a debate. You're not going to stop debating. If it was a penalty or not, VAR is not going to convince them. VAR will assist them," Jordaan stated, as reported by KickOff. His comments highlight the reality that technology is a tool for the referee rather than a final arbiter of public opinion.

Player protection and modernization

Beyond the subjective world of penalty calls, Jordaan pointed out that the true value of the system lies in identifying incidents that occur outside the primary field of vision of the officiating crew. He referenced high-level international football to illustrate how the system acts as an extra pair of eyes, ensuring that foul play does not go unpunished simply because a referee is looking elsewhere.

The SAFA president highlighted specific examples where the system has already proven its worth on the global stage to drive his point home.

"What is important in VAR, if you look at it, why was Themba Zwane sent off [at the 2026 FIFA World Cup]? The referee did not see it. VAR brought the attention to the referee," he explained.

By catching these hidden infractions, the technology serves a dual purpose: it punishes offenders and acts as a deterrent for players who might otherwise feel emboldened to engage in unsporting behavior when they believe they are not being watched.

Jordaan believes that the psychological impact on players will be just as significant as the technical implementation itself.

"So that is why we're saying the modernization of football, very soon players in the PSL, in the NFD, will understand that no longer can I kick the player behind the referees' eyes. Because a lot of injuries occur when players think that the referee is not looking, so there will be a 360 [degree] view of the match by the referee and VAR and that will help to protect the players and to modernize the game," he added during the briefing.

Addressing off-the-ball violent conduct

The need for this "360-degree view" was perfectly illustrated by another overlooked incident during the MTN8 showcase. While the penalty calls dominated the headlines, an off-the-ball clash between Yanela Mbuthuma and Tashreeq Matthews went largely unnoticed by the match officials at the time. Television replays later showed Mbuthuma kicking the Sundowns midfielder behind the referee's back, a moment that could have fundamentally altered the course of the match had the referee been alerted by a video assistant stationed in a booth.

This specific incident was later dissected by experts who agreed that the lack of technical review allowed a serious infraction to go unpunished.

Former FIFA referee Victor Hlungwani, speaking on SABC Sport’s Soccer Zone, characterized the striker's actions as "violent conduct" and argued that a red card should have been issued. Without the safety net of a video review, such incidents remain part of the "dark arts" of the game, providing an unfair advantage to teams that are willing to skirt the rules when the official's attention is diverted elsewhere.

As South Africa prepares for the eventual rollout of the system, the focus remains on balancing the desire for accuracy with the understanding that football will always be a game of opinions. Jordaan’s remarks serve as a reminder that while the technology can protect player safety and catch blatant errors, the passionate arguments that define the local game are unlikely to disappear.



