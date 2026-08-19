SAFA President Danny Jordaan doesn't 'eat vice presidents' says Linda Zwane as he backs fourth term

As he nears the end of his current term as SAFA Vice-President, Linda Zwane has spoken out to SABC Sport about the internal dynamics at Nasrec, offering a rare show of solidarity with Danny Jordaan.

While previous deputies have often found themselves at loggerheads with the incumbent, Zwane remains firmly aligned with Jordaan under the Football Transformation Forum (FTF) banner.

He believes the friction seen in the past is less about Jordaan’s leadership style and more about the unchecked aspirations of those serving under him.

"I always think about these things and say I must not be tempted to do things that are not supposed to be done," he stated.

"My view is that if you are a vice president you must behave like a vice president because there's incumbent which is the president, take you from him you are not going to go wrong and if you have ambitions you must control your ambitions because people fall in the trap where they are unable to control their ambitions.

"I don't think the president eats VPs. It's not my view," he concluded.

The upcoming elective congress will see Jordaan challenged by AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu, but Zwane is adamant that the incumbent’s track record speaks for itself.

He argues that the decision to back Jordaan for a fourth term is based on merit rather than personal loyalty.

For Zwane, the recent strides made by the national team, including Bafana Bafana’s successful qualification and showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, are directly linked to the stability provided by the current leadership at the top of the association.

As the FTF prepares to push for Jordaan’s re-election, Zwane’s vocal support serves as a counter-narrative to the claims of electoral bias and mismanagement that have plagued the build-up to the vote.

By positioning himself as a loyal lieutenant, Zwane hopes to convince the football fraternity that continuity is the only way to build on recent international successes.