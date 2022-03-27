Safa nowhere near Vision 2022, Bafana Bafana must win with or without Zwane - Cavin Johnson

Former SuperSport United head coach Cavin Johnson says Themba Zwane should be considered for Bafana Bafana squad selection as Vision 2022 has failed.

Vision 2022 was launched by the South African Football Association in 2014 and it was meant to be a fundamental rebuilding of the structures of the organisation at all levels to create the conditions that will bring about the sustained international success of the national teams.

However, Johnson believes Safa's plan has failed and he feels that there is no time to start rebuilding again. Bafana coach Hugo Broos promised to rebuild the national team by introducing youngsters gradually after being appointed last year May.

“I was privileged to sit in a conference talking about vision 2022,” Johnson said on iDiski Times.

“Safa has always spoken about 2022, 10 or 15 years ago they started talking about vision 2022 and we are nowhere near achieving what they set out to achieve."

Experienced internationals such as Andile Jali, Thulani Serero and Themba Zwane have been omitted from Broos' squads since Broos took over despite their good form at club level.

Johnson, who helped nurture Bafana legend Steven Pienaar at the Ajax Cape Town academy, stated that Broos should field the best players available in order to achieve good results.

“What I believe now is that every time we play as Bafana Bafana at international level, we have to win the game," he added.

"Win the game whether you pick Themba Zwane or not. No matter who you are playing against. Our days of building for 2022 are over."

Bafana, who are winless in their last two matches, are set to take on world champions France in an international friendly match at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq on Tuesday.