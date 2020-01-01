Safa NEC removes Ledwaba and Mokoena as Jordaan's vice-presidents

The country's FA is now left with Xolile Nkomphela and Dr Irvin Khoza as its two deputies to the president

The South African Football Association National Executive Committee (Safa NEC) has resolved to remove both Ria Ledwaba and Gay Mokoena as Danny Jordaan's vice-presidents.

The country's FA held its NEC meeting on Saturday where the pair were dismissed for various reasons.

According to Safa's communications manager Dominic Chimhavi, the NEC was well within its rights to remove the pair as they were not elected by the national congress.

More teams

Chimhavi said the decision came after the NEC unanimously declared both Ledwaba and Mokoena's contracts as self-serving.

"Don't forget the VPs are appointed by the NEC. They are not elected by the congress," Chimhavi confirmed to SowetanLIVE.

"And as a result, the decision that was taken by the NEC was unanimous to say their contract is not serving football. It's self-serving.

"And as a result, it was resolved, unanimously, that they should be removed from their positions," he said.

The publication reports that Ledwaba was unhappy with the response Safa gave in light of a report sent to the NEC by Mokoena and she subsequently wrote to Minister of Sports Nathi Mthethwa seeking his intervention, and that got her fired from her position, Chimhavi confirmed.

Ledwaba reported raised her dissatisfaction in a Zoom meeting where both Jordaan and Mthethwa were present.

"Ja, but you know, football matters are resolved within football. You can't ask for political interference. And if you do that, you are breaching one of the fundamental laws of the game," he confirmed.

In April, Mokoena made allegations against Jordaan, saying the Safa president is actually the one who requested him to vacate his position as acting CEO despite not having the powers to do so.

Article continues below

Mokoena claimed Jordaan "ignored the legal procedure to rationalise staff‚ in other words he gave the acting CEO an illegal instruction. The president dismissed the staff without the approval of the NEC".

Chimhavi denied that Mokoena's report to the NEC soon after being asked to step aside was 'damning', saying the NEC found that it was not factual and therefore leading to his dismissal.

"Not a damning report - it's a report which was found to be not factual and it was dismissed as well."