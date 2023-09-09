Safa moves in to thwart possible Bafana Bafana strike ahead of Namibia match

The Bafana Bafana camp almost exploded following a bonus row between local football governing body Safa and the players.

Bafana are in camp for Nambia & DR Congo friendlies

But they were owed winning bonuses from previous games

A strike was looming but Safa intervened

WHAT HAPPENED? Coach Hugo Broos' men reported for camp while being owed money from previous matches they won.

Players are said to have been threatening not to play Saturday's international friendly match against Namibia.

But following a meeting between Safa and the players, an agreement was reached and the players were finally paid as the local football mother body survived a potentially humiliating situation.

WHAT WAS SAID: “It’s not the first company that is lacking cash flow, this happens but, in such situations, communication is very important, and this was not the case here," said Broos as per SABC Sport.

“The communication was not good and the players were not happy and we decided to have the meeting. The SAFA CEO [Lydia Monyepao] and the Chief Financial Officer [Gronie Hluyo] came to the meeting and there was no immediate solution, I have to be honest.

“But I can assure you that this morning the problem was solved, the players will be paid but going forward we will have to learn this and the communication has to be better and there will be no problem anymore.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In recent times, camps of both senior men and women national teams have been rocked by bonus issues.

In July, Banyan Banyana players snubbed their 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup send-off following a standoff with Safa over bonus payments.

Now, it is Bafana players who were at loggerheads with the association regarding money.

WHAT NEXT? With a potentially distractive situation averted, Bafana players can now fully focus on the Namibia and DR Congo matches.