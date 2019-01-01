Safa launches Women's National League

The Women's National League will kick-off at Nike Centre in Soweto this weekend without sponsors and none of the matches will be televised

The South African Football Association (Safa) launched the Women's National League at their headquarters in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The historic Women's National League will see 12 teams across the country compete in a round-robin system.

The 12 teams are Bloemfontein , Durban Ladies, , University of Western Cape, Coal City Wizards, University of Johannesburg, Golden Ladies, First Touch Academy, Tshwane University of Technology, Richmond Ladies, Tsunami Queens and Thunderbirds Ladies.

According to Safa vice president Ria Ledwaba, all the 12 teams will be accommodated and be assisted financially throughout the season.

"Already the teams are accommodated. They have been brought here to Johannesburg for the opening weekend and they are not paying for that," Ledwaba told reporters.

The former Ria Stars boss said there are plans in place for participating teams to get monthly grants going forward, but she added this isn't possible at this stage as the league doesn't have sponsors.

"Yes‚ when you have a sponsor you will be able to calculate the numbers and be able to look at giving them a particular grant so that they can be able to travel and be accommodated. Already that part has been achieved as their accommodation and transportation is covered," she added.

Ledwaba said the prize money for the winners is yet to be finalised, but she promised to make this public once the league receives funding.

"In terms of the prize money... we are waiting for all the funding that we are expecting for us to put those numbers in place," she continued.

"We don’t want to put those numbers and come and change them at a later stage. We have some time to be able to give the media the breakdown in terms of the numbers for the prize money as well as the grant," added Ledwaba.

Safa president Dr Danny Jordaan confirmed none of the matches will be televised for now, but said the association is engaging a number of broadcasters.

"The issue of TV is a big problem and we must say so. We are engaging the broadcasters to televise the matches. As journalists you have been writing about the blackout of football and women’s football has been blacked out for the past three years," admitted Jordaan.

"We want these matches to be televised because central to strengthening the commercial value and character of this league is television," said the Safa boss.