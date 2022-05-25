The Confederation of African Football has directed a letter to Safa vice-president Ria Ledwaba after she lodged a complaint to both Caf and the world football governing body, Fifa on 9 May 2022.

Ledwaba alleged that during the Ordinary Congress held on 26 March 2022, Safa amended its Constitution in contravention of the rules and procedures laid down by the said Constitution.

However, Caf reminded her that she was present in the Safa Congress held in Johannesburg on 26 March 2022 where decisions were democratically taken in the presence of a Fifa representative who stayed for the duration of the proceedings.

Caf referred to members’ obligations “ to manage their affairs independently, free of intrusion and interference of any kind by any person or body.“

Article 19 of the Fifa statutes:

“INDEPENDENCE of MEMBER ASSOCIATION and their BODIES

1. Each member Association shall manage its affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties “

Caf said in the letter to Ledwaba, it is its policy to protect the right of its members to freely exercise their right to elect leaders of their choice without any third party interference.

The continental body will send a delegation to observe the Safa elections set to be held on 25 June 2022 to ensure that they are conducted in accordance with the principles of transparency and good governance.

Safa will not hesitate to report any violation of the provisions by anyone to Caf and Fifa.

Safa also welcomes the decision by Caf and Fifa to monitor the election on 25 June 2022.

“We are happy with the communication from Caf which confirms that the election will go ahead as planned on 25 June 2022,” said Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.