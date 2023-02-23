Safa issue telling update on Broos' Bafana Bafana future - will fans accept it?

Safa president Danny Jordaan insists Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will have to finish his assignment amid calls for his sacking.

Jordaan defended Broos’ Bafana Bafana rein

Safa boss said the coach must finish the job

South Africa have eyes on 2023 Afcon ticket

WHAT HAPPENED? Jordaan said Broos was hired to take South Africa to the 2023, now moved to 2024, Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast after the national team failed to seal a ticket to the 2021 edition in Cameroon, and he will have to finish the job.

Broos was appointed in May 2021 and handed a five-year contract with the responsibility of taking South Africa to the 2022 World Cup as well as the 2023 Afcon.

He, however, failed to seal a World Cup ticket to Qatar following defeat to Ghana in the final round of the qualifiers and got off to a losing start on the road to Ivory Coast following a 2-1 defeat to Morocco last June.

The Belgian tactician was heavily criticised for his ‘defensive’ tactics against Morocco while his selection was also questioned after he left out a number of veterans such as Mamelodi Sundowns duo Andile Jali and Themba Zwane for being ‘old.’

Broos would defend himself, saying South Africa lacked quality players to compete with the likes of Ghana and Morocco, further straining his relationship with fans, and although he later apologised, there are those who still do not believe in him.

The 2017 Afcon winning coach has since repaired the relationship somewhat after winning three of his four friendly matches since the loss to Morocco, while drawing one, and also recalled Zwane to the squad.

Jordaan insists the coach needs Safa’s support as he tries to integrate young players into the squad.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “The technical committee interviewed and picked him,” Jordaan told Marawa Sports Worldwide. “People were celebrating. The support of the coach can flip. He has two more matches and Hugo must finish. He has hired a lot of young players. He has to qualify for the Afcon.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broos is left with three matches to ensure South Africa make it to the Afcon with back-to-back meetings with Liberia slated for March before a home clash against Morocco in June.

Victory against Liberia will get Bafana Bafana back on track given only Morocco have points (six) in the group, after winning their first two games, while Zimbabwe are not featuring following their Fifa suspension.

WHAT’S NEXT? All eyes will be on Broos when he names his squad next month for the home and away matches against Liberia.