'Safa investigation over alleged theft in advanced stage' - Hawks' Nkwalase

The undertaking of the Fun Valley Project by the association is among issues that have raised questions in regard to financial transparency

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has confirmed they are investigating the South African Football Association over alleged acts of theft.

The investigation was confirmed by Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase, although he did not reveal who in the football governing body, are under the said investigation.

Advanced Investigation

"We can confirm that we are investigating allegations of theft in that institution [Safa] and the investigation is at an advanced stage but there is no arrest yet," Nkwalase is quoted by Daily Maverick 168 as saying."Therefore, we cannot divulge who the people of interest are, pending the ongoing investigation."

The Hawks' revelations have come at a time when there are allegations of whistleblowers at Safa following the suspension of Malesela Mooka who was a national committee member.

The Fun Valley Project - a resort bought and turned into a world-class technical centre by Safa - also drew controversy.

"My suspension at Safa by Jordaan is largely because the former Safa chief executive officer, Dennis Mumble, and I blew the whistle by going to the Booysens police station to report instances of theft at Safa, which we believed were instigated by the president of the organisation, Dr Danny Jordaan," Malesela Mooka is quoted as saying by the publication.

"We took that step because we wanted to save Safa from extinction, and were convinced that Safa was being turned into a milk cow for personal gain by those who wield power. We could not keep silent when such an important sports body was being run down, and its reputation smudged by theft allegations."

Gay Mokoena - who was Safa's acting chief executive officer, who was suspended from the federation along with Mooka on May 5, is among the whistleblowers, according to Daily Maverick 168.

"Safa had a hardworking CEO in [Dennis] Mumble. On several occasions, he wanted to resign because he was unhappy with the bullying style of Jordaan, as well as his failure to be held accountable for plunging the organisation into a failing organisation," Mokoena added.

Lesedi Mphahlele, Safa's legal representative, dismissed Mooka and Mumble's allegations: "Mumble and Mokoena and the allegations they make about Jordaan are false," he said.

"They are disgruntled former employees of Safa. Mumble, who alleges maladministration, was an accounting officer of Safa; he was the CEO, and his signature is on the sale agreement of the Fun Valley agreement."