Safa investigating Chippa United for alleged group training

The government said training for contact sports can resume under the current lockdown phase but only under approved health and safety guidelines

Safa have confirmed that they are investigating for allegedly breaking lockdown regulations by grouping up during training.

Under the current lockdown alert level three, professional sporting disciplines that involve contact have been given the green light to start training by the government, but under strict and authorised health protocols.

Safa and the Premier Soccer League ( ) will have to first get approval on their health and safety conformity measures from the government before clubs can resume practising as groups.

But Chippa are said to have already hit the ground running training, with sources informing Times Live that the team has been training at Kings Beach in Port Elizabeth under the supervision of coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Safa said they have received the reports of Chippa returning to training and the local football body has since have launched a probe into the allegations.

“We are investigating this issue which has come to our attention, once we have got the facts we will issue a statement,” said Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi as per Times Live.

Chippa United chief operating officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi said they have begun internal investigations as well.

“I am going to investigate this matter internally and whoever is found to have broken the rules and regulations will be brought to book,” Mzinzi told the same publication.

Chippa’s actions could be interpreted as pressure on Mokwena who is at a club known to have no patience with their coaches.

The Chilli Boys are six points above basement side Black with six remaining games to play if the season restarts.

But Mokwena, who has been leased to Chippa by his parent club , is facing an uncertain future in Port Elizabeth.

Chippa says they weighing up their options on the coach and intend to discuss with Pirates on the possibility of retaining him.

"The coach's contract is coming to an end this month, along with quite a number of other employees including the players,” Sowetan Live quoted Mzinzi as saying.

"We are sitting as the club and looking into all of those things. In particular, the renewal of the coach's contract is not a decision that we will take alone, we will have to take the decision with Orlando Pirates [who loaned him to Chippa]. But we are looking into these things and we will issue a statement soon."