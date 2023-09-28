Safa investigating Badi for controversial calls in MTN8 game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs

Referee Luxolo Badi might face sanctions for making controversial calls in the recent MTN8 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

Downs beat Chiefs 2-1 in MTN8

Amakhosi had two penalty shouts turned down

Safa investigating the incidents

WHAT HAPPENED: In the game, which ended in a 2-1 win in favour of Sundowns who made it to the final after a 3-2 aggregate victory and Chiefs felt they were undone by the match officials.

In the second-half, Teboho Mokoena pulled Edson Castillo down in the box, while Thapelo Maseko, later on, hacked Mduduzi Mdantsane in the area.

However, Badi waved play-on in both incidents amid calls by the Glamour Boys for a penalty. Safa, through the head of referee Abdul Ebrahim, is now investigating the matter.

Article continues below

WHAT THEY SAID: "The review committee has met. I’m just waiting for them to send me the report so we know what action to take or what action not to take," Ebrahim told Sowetan.

"I don’t want to pre-empt what the review committee might do and as soon as I have the report, I can speak."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Ebrahim further revealed what the review committee does to improve officiating in the country.

"When mistakes do happen, we have a review committee that goes through every incident in every match and if it is found that there was an error, then referees go to rehabilitation," he continued.

"If it is found that there were minor errors, they get commended for their performance. Either way, every incident is reviewed."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Badi is not new to controversy; in March, he was suspended alongside Sumukele Jali for disallowing a legit AmaZulu goal in the match against Royal AM.

Another referee who might be sanctioned is Moreki Lekwape who denied Usuthu a penalty against Polokwane on Monday.

Polokwane defender, Bulelani Nikani, handled the ball in the box, but Lekwape waved play on despite protests from AmaZulu.

WHAT NEXT: If Safa can come up with tougher measures against error-prone officials, officiating standards will improve and there will be fewer complaints.