Safa hoping to finalise new Bafana Bafana coach next week - Jordaan

The man to replace Molefi Ntseki could be announced soon as the local football mother body nears a final decision

Safa is expected to finalise the selection of their new Bafana Bafana coach next Friday when the association's national executive committee meets.

The incoming tactician will be replacing Molefi Ntseki who was recently fired after failing to guide South Africa to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Meetings held by Safa's technical committee this week have seen a list of candidates being drawn and will be scrutinised by the NEC before settling for one man according to the association's president Danny Jordaan.

“They had their meeting‚ he [Safa technical committee head Jack Maluleka] is going to brief me‚ his recommendation will go to the NEC – the NEC will meet next week Friday," said Jordaan as per Sowetan Live.

"Hopefully‚ then we will finalise the matter. They must bring the recommendation and the NEC will accept or reject it. You asked me – no‚ I don’t have a shortlist. I’m not on the technical committee. Because I also get blamed for appointing coaches‚ which I don’t do.”

A number of coaches, both local and foreign, have been linked with the Bafana Bafana job.

The name of AmaZulu tactician and South African legend Benni McCarthy has prominently been mentioned.

Eric Tinkler who has been unattached for five months now after being sacked by Maritzburg United has also been rumoured as a possible candidate.

Frenchman Philippe Troussier who went to the 1998 Fifa World Cup with Bafana could make a return while Carlos Queiroz could also be back as South Africa coach.

Also the name of Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has been thrown around for the job he exited in 2012 following a two-year stint.

But a source close to the coach told Sowetan Live that Mosimane is not interested in returning as Bafana coach.

Article continues below

“And he would never do it [take the job]. I asked him‚ and he said‚ ‘Nope‚ I won’t’,” the Sowetan source said.

“It would be the same thing as asking Percy Tau to come and play for Kaizer Chiefs. Once you go to Belgium or wherever‚ then you will come back to hang your boots here [in SA].”

Being on a high salary at Al Ahly could make it difficult for Safa to lure the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach.