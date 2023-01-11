Safa gets the nod to bid for 2027 Fifa Women's World Cup

The South Africa Football Association has received government backing to bid for the hosting of the 2027 Fifa Women's World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Safa had already indicated interest to have the Women’s World Cup played in South Africa in 2027. But they were waiting for support from the government.

In a letter written by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, Safa have been told to go on and register their bid with world football governing body Fifa.

WHAT WAS SAID: “We wish Safa all the best with the Expression of Interest, and should Safa be invited to bid, there will be further liaison between Safa, Sascoc and DSAC,” wrote Mthethwa.

“This serves to confirm that Safa is a member of Sascoc and is a member in good standing. We acknowledge that hosting of either Continental or World Tournaments in South Africa places the country at the highest level globally and adds value to our economy.

“National Federations are however required to adhere to Sascoc’s Protocol and Procedures for Bidding and Hosting of events and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Bidding and Hosting Regulations of May 2010.

“Sascoc fully supports and appreciates such intentions with focus on addressing women development and growth. The recent achievements by Banyana Banyana attest to the commitments from your federation. We are therefore looking forward to Safa making a superb presentation for the opportunity to host the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup.”

AND WHAT MORE? After South Africa hosted the 2010 men’s World Cup, Safa president Danny Jordaan said the country has the capacity to welcome the world for the women’s competition.

“We look forward to receiving the final bid book requirements from Fifa,” said Jordaan. “We are saying that the debate as far as the stadiums are concerned is settled. The venues are in place, the training grounds are in place, the accommodation and the roads are in place.

“We now await the terms and conditions from Fifa. We believe we have got what is required to host the Fifa Women’s World Cup in South Africa. The success of the World Cup in 2010 in South Africa dispelled pessimism around an African bid.

“We believe we have got what is required to host the Fifa Women’s World Cup.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Bafana Bafana have been disappointing in recent years, struggling to qualify for major tournaments, women’s football is on a rise in South Africa.

Banyana Banyana have qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup to be staged in Australia and New Zealand, having participated in the previous edition. Now, they want to take part in this tournament on home soil.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAFA: Safa is now preparing to launch the bid to host the women’s World Cup in 2027. They face a challenge from Belgium, Netherlands and Germany who are also interested in hosting.