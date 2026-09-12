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Danny Jordaan and SAFA NEC membersBackpagepix
Steve Blues

SAFA elective conference turns ugly with allegations of death threats, harassment and intimidation - 'The police will be notified accordingly'

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Sandile Zungu and Danny Jordaan have spent months campaigning for the presidency of the South African Football Association (SAFA) by slinging accusations at one another. And now, as the conference is set to kick off the organisation has released a statement alleging the campaigning has gone too far.

A statement released by SAFA reads:

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has revealed that several delegates have received death threats while others have been harassed and intimidated ahead of the SAFA Elective Congress.
SAFA takes these threats very seriously and the police will be notified accordingly. The SAFA Elective Congress will be held on Saturday, 12 September 2026 and security around the venue has been tightened after the threats were sent to the delegates.
These threats and intimidation are an escalation after the calculated attempts to derail the Elective Congress and cast aspersions about the processes failed to achieve the desired objective. The Elective Congress will go ahead as planned after weeks of planning and preparation, and SAFA will protect the right of its members to freely exercise their right to elect leaders of their choice.
The elections will be held for the position of SAFA president, the national executive committee as well as the provincial office. SAFA held an Extraordinary NEC Meeting in Midrand on Friday ahead of the Elective Congress.
The voting members on 12 September 2026 will be the Regions, the Premier Soccer League as the Special Member and Associate Members. SAFA has invited various stakeholders to the Elective Congress, including FIFA, CAF, COSAFA, SASCOC, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and legends of the game, among others.

The statement follows an aggressive week of campaigning by presidential challenger Sandile Zungu who has accused the organisation of electoral fraud over the banning of certain regions, failure to pay Bafana Bafana's World Cup bonuses and failure to implement VAR in a timely manner, amongst other accusations.

The challenger has the support of the South African Masters and Legends Football Association as well as an unknown number of voting regions.

Whether this will be enough to unseat the incumbent Danny Jordaan will only be known after today's voting.

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