Safa's Ebrahim: Why officials were sent to Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City game

Head of referees Abdul Ebrahim has explained why the South African Football Association sent match officials to FNB Stadium despite Kaizer Chiefs' stand that they could not host Cape Town City on Saturday.

Amakhosi stated they were unable to face the Premier Soccer League side as 31 members of their fraternity had contracted the coronavirus.

However, Cape Town City appeared at the match venue, and Ebrahim has now revealed officials also attended because they had not been informed of any change to the fixture.

"We were given a fixture appointment, and the match officials went to honour their appointment," Ebrahim told KickOff.com.

"We received no notification that the match was postponed. So the match officials did what they normally do, by going to the game.

"The match officials would receive their appointments during the week.

"If there are any changes to the game, the PSL would normally communicate that.

"So the match officials went to the stadium, which would mean there was no communication of anything different about the game, so they would go to the game, as per normal.

"You see if media reports that the game is not taking place, and the match officials, unfortunately, have not been issued a formal instruction, which means they cannot I mean even myself, I cannot take what the media says, I would wait for official correspondence.

"Unless that happens the match officials do what they normally do, they get ready for the game and go to the stadium."

The Safa official, however, did not want to speculate what step the PSL would take after the game was not played.

"I don't know because I don't know what the internals are that went on," he added.

"But as I said, we never heard anything, but the match officials are telling me that there's no home team or whatever.

"So, I said to them, if that is the case, just hang on there for a short while, or otherwise just go back to the hotel as there is nothing we can do.

"So, now we wait for PSL to communicate what exactly happened. So we will wait and see what PSL comes up with."

Kaizer Chiefs further made a request to the PSL to have their December fixtures postponed.