Safa 'do not have any issue' with reported Kaizer Chiefs target Baxter working in South Africa

The Englishman’s last job ended amid a cloud of controversy following highly-sensitive remarks in Asia

Safa has stated they have no qualms with Stuart Baxter returning to South Africa despite the Englishman’s widely-condemned comments in February.

Baxter has been heavily linked with a second stint at Kaizer Chiefs, to replace Gavin Hunt who was fired last Friday following a string of poor results.

In India, Baxter got in trouble for making the following statement about his former Indian Premier League players at Odisha FC.

“You need decisions to go your way and we needed a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty,” Baxter said in February after Odisha lost to Jamshedpur FC.

Together with Odisha’s poor results, the remarks contributed to Baxter’s sacking as the club moved in to “unreservedly” apologise for what the Englishman had said.

But Safa chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe said they have no reservations about Baxter’s utterances and will not object to him coaching in South Africa.

“That [Baxter] matter was put to rest a long time ago when Stuart Baxter apologised and said it was out of context,” said Motlanthe as per Phakaaathi.

“And the Indian association closed that matter. From an official standpoint, we do not have any issue. Remember that even with Luc we acted because Tanzania reported it directly to us. They said this is what has happened, this is what Luc has said and they sent us all the evidence. India has not sent us anything.”

At the time Baxter was fired by Odisha, the team was anchoring the standings, having won just once in 14 league matches, all under the former Bafana Bafana coach, who joined them in June 2020.

Since then, they never recovered from the basement until football was suspended in India in March due to the coronavirus.