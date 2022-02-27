Safa dismisses being in 'conflict' with PSL disciplinary committee over Kaizer Chiefs

Safa chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe has refuted claims they are running a parallel process with the Premier Soccer League in dealing with the Kaizer Chiefs disciplinary issue.

Chiefs have been charged for their non-fulfilment of league games against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows in December 2021 owing to a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp.

After the PSL turned down their request to have those matches postponed, Chiefs approached Safa to have an independent arbitrator deal with the case.

But the league went on to charge the Soweto giants and on Friday the case was postponed to the end of March or April 1.

The arbitrator, Nassir Cassim, was initially scheduled to hear the Chiefs matter on February 9, before postponement to March 15 and 16.

“No, there’s no parallel process, remember the PSL DC hearing dates were set before the arbitrator could hear the matter and then postponed it to next month. There’s no conflict,” said Motlanthe as per Sunday World.

The Chiefs matter is treated as urgent. If everything goes against Amakhosi, they would lose six points, while Cape Town City and Arrows would be awarded three points each with a 3-0 scoreline.

That would dent Amakhosi’s chances of at least securing a Caf Champions League spot for next season.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu has explained what would happen after the arbitrator makes his ruling.

“It may well be that the outcome of that arbitration may signal the end of the matter before the PSL DC. Or, if the arbitrator rules against Kaizer Chiefs, it may pave the way for unhindered proceeding with the matter that I will be prosecuting before PSL DC,” said Majavu.

“For pragmatic purposes, the DC has ruled that the matter be postponed to any of the two consecutive days between March 28 and April 1. The exact dates will be finalised by me, having consulted with my opposite number once the arbitrator's ruling has come out, and obviously to the extent that [the arbitration] may have gone against Chiefs.

“Conversely if it has gone in favour of Chiefs that may be the end of that matter and this [DC] case would then be regarded as definitively resolved, as the outcome of the arbitration is final and binding and not appealable.

“However, if the matter were to proceed before the PSL DC and Chiefs were found guilty, hypothetically the case would then proceed to the next stage, which is sanctioning, where Chiefs would be sanctioned in accordance with the prescripts of the league.

“And of course from there it remains open as to what appellant processes would be available to Chiefs.”

If Chiefs win this case, Cape Town City or Arrows are likely to contest that decision.