Safa defend Banyana Banyana’s Turkey trip amid earthquake outrage

The South African Football Association has defended its decision to send Banyana Banyana to Turkey despite the effects of the devastating earthquake.

Safa stood by its decision regarding the trip to Turkey

The federation insisted the tournament is crucial

Banyana Banyana are preparing for the World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Banyana Banyana travelled to Alanya in Turkey’s central Mediterranean coast for the Turkish Women’s Cup which started on Wednesday but the trip was not received well in South Africa given the country is still dealing with the effects of the earthquake.

Over 40,000 people, including Ghana international Christian Atsu, have lost their lives following the earthquake that struck southern Turkey and neighbouring Syria, causing more than 5,600 buildings to collapse on February 6 with sporting activities suspended in the country indefinitely.

However, Banyana Banyana went ahead with the trip after coach Desiree Ellis named a squad of 16 locally-based players to be joined by seven more who are based in Europe for the invitational tournament that has Zambia also participating.

Safa now says the tournament was necessary for the team who are preparing for the 2023 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, scheduled between July 20 and August 20, and that it became necessary after the African champions were cut off from the Cyprus Cup after initially getting an invitation by Cyprus.

South Africa started the tournament in winning style when they thrashed Uzbekistan 3-0 on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Jermaine Seoposenwe and Noxolo Cesane in between an own goal from Tojiddinova Shokhida.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “The people were saying on a moral basis, how do you go and play when people are mourning?” Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe told the media as per SowetanLIVE.

“We had to make a choice because the team has to prepare. Part of plan B was to look for other opponents.

“But as you know, teams engage way ahead and it was going to be difficult to get an opponent. In fact, it was because we wrote to many federations and we did not get an opponent.

“Imagine a situation where Zambia goes to Turkey to prepare and South Africa we decide not go too. People are going to attack the association that we missed an opportunity.

“We had to take the preparation because the coach says, 'I am in a critical stage. I only have three windows before the World Cup. If I leave this chance to go, it means I have only two.'

“How do I choose the team? After having a meeting with the coach and TD [Technical Director] we took a decision that we are going to participate. The team is safely there and they are saying that their stay has been a nice one and they have not met any challenges.

“We hope that they will play their two friendlies and that will afford the coach the time she wanted.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Banyana Banyana will be making a second straight appearance at the World Cup following their debut in France four years ago when they exited the tournament at the group stage.

They return as African champions, however, with a desire to do well this time and Ellis is keen on proper preparations before then.

WHAT’S NEXT? South Africa face Slovenia on Tuesday.