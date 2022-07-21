Safa criticises 'malicious' reports claiming Broos left Bafana Bafana

The country's football governing body released the following statement responding to rumours

The South African Football Association has strongly rejected the fabricated claims suggesting that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has left his position.

A certain local website on Wednesday (20 July 2022) falsely claimed the Senior national team coach Belgian coach had vacated his position and returned to his native Belgium, and that his assistant Helman Mkhalele had been appointed as the new Bafana Bafana coach.

Safa CEO Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe dismissed the claims as fiction, saying Broos was very much in charge of the senior men’s national team and that it was always a norm that both the Cosafa tournament and the African Nations Championship would be handled by Mkhalele.

‘’These claims are absolutely false and it is troubling that they were published without anyone seeing the need to contact Safa. This is shocking conduct,” the Safa CEO said.

“It has always been the norm that the Cosafa tournament and Chan are handled by coach Mkhalele. Even last year before he got Covid-19 at the Cosafa tournament in Nelson Mandela Bay, coach Helman (Mkhalele) was in charge of the team.

‘’That was also the case with this year’s two tournaments. It is malicious and untrue that Broos is no longer Bafana Bafana coach.”