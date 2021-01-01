Safa concluded deal with new Bafana Bafana coach - Motlanthe

The national team will start its 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign under the soon-to-be-announced mentor

The South African Football Association has announced that they will unveil the new Bafana Bafana coach next week.

This comes after Hugo Broos and Benni McCarthy reportedly emerged as the favourites to take the Bafana coaching job in recent days.

Safa is under pressure to find a replacement for Molefi Ntseki, who was dismissed after failing to guide Bafana to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals last month.

The local football governing body released the following statement on Friday evening.

"The South African Football Association has finalised outstanding matters with the new incoming coach and the announcement will be made next week," a statement read.

Safa's chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe explained that they have reached an agreement with the new coach, who will now be announced next week.

“We have concluded and finalized all the outstanding matters and we will announce the new coach next week,” Motlanthe said.

“The two parties [Safa and new coach] have resolved all matters and what remains now is to officially announce him next week."

Broos has been strongly linked with the Bafana job this week with the Belgian tactician having led Cameroon to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title, before being fired later in the same year.

The 69-year-old tactician remains jobless since he parted ways with Belgian First Division A club KV Oostende in 2019 and he has also been linked with the DR Congo coaching job.

On the other hand, Safa has reportedly set its sights on current AmaZulu head coach McCarthy after Carlos Queiroz turned down the association's approach last week.

The local football governing body was expected to announce Quieroz as the new Bafana coach last week Saturday after Safa president Danny Jordaan said he would be the right man to lead the national team.

However, the announcement was postponed due to Covid-19 travel restrictions and Broos and McCarthy are now the two coaches who are constantly linked with the vacant job.

South Africa are drawn in Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, together with Ghana, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

Bafana will start their qualifying campaign with an away match against Zimbabwe in the first week of June 2021.