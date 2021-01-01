Safa comment on when PSL fans will return to stadiums after South Africa moves into level 1 lockdown

Local football supporters would have been hoping to return to the stadiums to watch their beloved teams after Ramaphosa's announcement

South African Football Association (Safa) chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe says it is too soon for the fans to return to the stadiums.

This comes after South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa announced his decision to move the country from level 3 to level 1 on Sunday.

However, Motlanthe has stated that they will not be asking for permission from the government to allow the fans into the stadiums at this stage.

“You know what happened last time‚ we went to level one and had to go back to adjusted level three because most people were reckless‚” Motlanthe told Sowetan.

“This time let’s give the government a chance to observe what is happening with this level one because experts are saying that we may end up having a third wave."

The official also explained that they will observe the coronavirus vaccination roll-out campaign which has seen many health workers being vaccinated across the country in recent weeks.

"As an Association‚ we can’t be reckless and start saying because it is level one please bring supporters back," he added.

"We will wait and observe and see what happens with the vaccination campaign.”

Fans have been barred from attending PSL and National First Division (NFD) matches since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports events were then either suspended or cancelled in the country until further notice in the same month.

PSL and NFD matches resumed in August 2020 behind closed doors in a Bio-Bubble in Gauteng and the 2019/20 season was completed in September 2020.

The current season started in October 2020 with the PSL having renounced the costly measure of the Bio-Bubble and fans are still barred from attending games.