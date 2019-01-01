Safa CEO Paul reportedly set to take up post in 2022 Fifa World Cup Local Organizing Committee

The Safa official is said to be leaving the organisation after receiving a lucrative offer in the Middle East

South African Football Association (Safa)'s acting chief executive officer Russell Paul is reportedly set to resign from his position.

The football administrator was appointed late last year following Dennis Mumble's departure after the latter's contract expired.

Paul has admitted he is open to taking the role permanently.

However, reports including a Facebook breaking news message from SABC journalist Thabiso Mosia, are indicating Paul is on the verge of resigning from his position.

The former head of Safa's Western Cape division, Paul has also been linked with a move to .

Paul is reportedly set to take up a post in the 2022 Fifa World Cup Local Organizing Committee.

are scheduled to host the global tournament for the first time between November 21 and December 18 in 2022.

It is also stated Safa will hold a press conference next week Tuesday where they will confirm Paul's departure.

Since Paul was appointed acting CEO, Bafana Bafana have qualified for the 2019 (Afcon) finals.

Banyana Banyana qualified for the Fifa Women's World Cup finals for the first time after finished second at the 2018 Women's Afcon tournament.

Amajita qualified for the Fifa Under-20 World Cup finals after finishing third at the 2019 U20 Afcon competition.