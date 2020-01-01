Safa appoints Advocate Motlanthe as new acting CEO with immediate effect

The country’s football governing has a new acting CEO in Motlanthe who takes over

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, there are developments at Nasrec where the South African Football Association (Safa) has announced the appointment of advocate Tebogo Motlanthe as the new acting CEO.

Safa issued a statement on Saturday, confirming Gay Mokoena’s successor with immediate effect with the country’s football governing body saying Motlanthe was part of their legal team.

The appointment comes after a number of media reports that Mokoena did not see eye-to-eye with president Danny Jordaan in the day-to-day running of the organization, and Mokoena resigned from his interim role a few weeks ago.

“The South African Football Association (SAFA) NEC has unanimously endorsed the appointment of Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe as the new Acting CEO of the organization,” Safa confirmed in a statement.

“The appointment of Advocate Motlanthe (39) is with immediate effect.

“Advocate Motlanthe formed part of the SAFA legal team that successfully defended the Association against the Fli-Afrika complaint in which the travel agency was claiming millions of Rands from the FA. The lawsuit was dismissed by both the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court with costs.”

The role of the CEO became vacant when Mokoena stepped down as of April 15 and he wasn't prepared to disclose reasons behind his decision to leave the high-profile post but revealed he was still a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

In the wake of his resignation, a letter was leaked through the media where Mokoena alleged Jordaan acted unconstitutionally to solely dismiss him without approval from the Safa NEC.

Responding to the allegations, Safa released a statement addressing Mokoena’s claims, saying that a detailed response will arise out of a discussion at an NEC meeting first.

Meanwhile, Safa has had a number of interim CEOs as Mokoena replaced another acting CEO in the form of Russell Paul, who was offered a top job with the 2022 World Cup in November last year.

In addition, former CEO Dennis Mumble, whose contract was not renewed in September 2018, was the previous official to occupy the role of CEO at Safa House.

