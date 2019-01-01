Safa appoint Molefi Ntseki as new Bafana Bafana head coach

The 50-year old mentor was an assistant coach to Mashaba and Baxter and assumes his responsibilities with immediate effect

The South African Football Association (Safa) has appointed Molefi Ntseki as the Bafana Bafana head coach.

The local tactician was initially appointed Bafana coach on an interim basis following British mentor Stuart Baxter's resignation earlier month.

Ntseki has now been appointed as the permanent head coach after he was unanimously endorsed by the entire Safa National Executive Committee (NEC) on Saturday.

The former under-17 head coach is excited at the new challenge and he promised to give it his best.

“I want to, first of all, thank the SAFA NEC and the Technical Committee for the confidence they have shown in me," Ntseki told the Safa website.

"I am humbled by this honour and I want to assure the nation I will give this the best go.”

Ntseki becomes the first South African tactician to take charge of the national team since Ephraim 'Shakes' Mashaba, who was fired by Safa in December 2016.

The Excelsior-born mentor's first official assignment is the international friendly match against Zambia.

The encounter is set to be played in Zambia's capital city, Lusaka on Saturday, 7 September.

Bafana will go into camp on Sunday in Johannesburg and leave for Zambia on Thursday for the match.

South Africa will use the friendly as a preparation for the upcoming 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers.