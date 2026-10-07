SAFA announces fan ban for Banyana Banyana's Olympic qualifier first leg against Madagascar

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has officially confirmed that spectators will not be permitted to attend the opening leg of Banyana Banyana’s 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifying tie against Madagascar.

Because Madagascar does not currently possess a football venue that meets the stringent international standards required to host high-level qualifiers, both legs of the aggregate series have been moved to South Africa.

“The South African Football Association (SAFA) would like to inform the public that no spectators will be allowed in the first match of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifiers between Madagascar and Sasol Banyana Banyana on Friday, 9 October 2026,” the organization stated on its website.

“The decision comes following a request made by the visiting team Madagascar, who are the hosts of the first leg Olympic Games qualifier. This match will take place at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein and kicks off at 15h00,” the announcement from SAFA continued.

While the administrative details surrounding the match have created headlines, the team itself has remained focused on the task at hand on the training pitch.

The stakes are high for the former African champions, who are looking to return to the global stage in Los Angeles after a period of significant growth for the women’s game in the country.

Coach Desiree Ellis has named a strong squad for these qualifiers, blending experienced veterans with emerging talent to ensure the team hits the ground running. The preparation period in the Free State is seen as vital, especially considering the psychological shift required when playing a "home" away game in an empty stadium during the first leg.

“Fans will, however, be allowed to attend the second leg scheduled for the same venue with an 18h00 kick off. The fixture will take place on Tuesday, 13 October 2026,” SAFA added in their update to the media.



