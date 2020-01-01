Safa announces decision on ABC Motsepe League season

The country's FA has made a tough call regarding the previous second division campaign

The South African Football Association (Safa) NEC has resolved to declare the 2019/2020 ABC Motsepe League in all nine provinces as final and according to the existing log standings.

Therefore, the nine provincial teams currently occupying position number one will proceed to the national play-offs of the ABC Motsepe League which should be played by 7 November 2020.

This is in order to determine the two teams which will be promoted to the GladAfrica championships.

As a result of this decision, there will be no relegation in the ABC Motsepe League in the 2019/2020 season and the provincial play-offs for promotion to the ABC Motsepe League will proceed which will result in 18 teams in each Province for the 2020/2021 season.

In a circular sent out to all provinces, Safa CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe said the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the development of football in the world in general and South African football’s non-professional league in the country.

"The non-professional football was forced to stop before the matches could be finished in March 2020. There is a need for Safa to promote the two teams which will participate in the GladAfrica championships in the 2020/2021 season," said Motlanthe.

"Also the registration period of players in the National Soccer League (NSL) is expected to close on 30 November 2020,” added Advocate Motlanthe.

"Safa has to promote and not deny the opportunity to the teams which must be promoted to GladAfrica championships. The two promoted teams must be afforded enough opportunities to register and add more quality players for sustainability in the professional ranks.

"The two teams must be provided with enough time to prepare for the resumption of the GladAfrica championships,’’ concluded Advocate Motlanthe.

The Safa CEO said all amateur football was still suspended until the association gets the green light to resume from the government.

Here are the teams that will be going to the play-offs: