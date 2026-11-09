Sael Kumbedi gets the call! Wolfsburg starlet replaces injured Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu in France squad

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France have been forced to alter their defensive plans for the final Nations League qualifying matches following an injury blow to Pierre Kalulu. The Juventus defender has officially withdrawn from the camp, opening the door for a rising star from the Bundesliga to make his mark.

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Juventus defender ruled out with injury

France have suffered a significant blow to their defensive options following the withdrawal of Kalulu. The Juventus star was forced to pull out of the squad on Monday after sustaining an injury during a recent Serie A encounter. The former AC Milan man had been expected to play a key role in the upcoming international break but will now remain in Italy to focus on his rehabilitation.

The problem surfaced following a league match on Sunday, where the versatile defender reported significant physical distress. The club has confirmed Kalulu's injury, stating: "At the end of the match against Fiorentina, Pierre Kalulu reported muscle discomfort in his left thigh and underwent diagnostic tests this morning. The scans carried out at J|medical revealed a low-grade injury to his left biceps femoris. The player has begun treatment, in consultation with the French national team staff, who have withdrawn him from the squad."

Kumbedi steps up from Espoirs

In response to Kalulu's absence, France head coach Zinedine Zidane has turned to the youth ranks to find a suitable replacement. Sael Kumbedi, the highly-rated VfL Wolfsburg defender, has been promoted from the France Under-21 squad to the senior team. This transition marks a major milestone for the young full-back, who has been impressing with his performances in Germany despite his club's current divisional standing.

Kumbedi was originally scheduled to join up with the Espoirs side for their own set of international fixtures. However, the vacancy in the senior camp provided an opportunity for the 21-year-old to test himself at the highest level of international football. The coaching staff believes his pace and technical ability make him an ideal candidate to provide depth in the defensive line during this crucial period of the season.

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Tactical adjustments for Zidane

The loss of Kalulu forces Zidane to rethink his tactical approach for the upcoming matches against two competitive opponents. While the Juventus man offers versatility across the backline, Kumbedi brings a more traditional attacking outlet from the right-back position. It remains to be seen how much game time the Wolfsburg youngster will receive during this high-stakes international break.

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With the squad now assembled at the CNF Clairefontaine base, training sessions will focus on integrating the new addition into the defensive system. The French staff will be monitoring the fitness of the entire squad closely to avoid any further injury setbacks before the flight to Milan.

Crucial Nations League double-header

France are preparing for the final two matches of the UEFA Nations League qualification phase, where the stakes remain high. The first test comes on Thursday, November 12, when Les Bleus travel to the iconic Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan. A high-profile clash against Italy awaits them, providing a stern test for the revamped defensive unit and the newly promoted Kumbedi.

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Following the trip to Milan, the team will return to domestic soil for their final group encounter. They are set to host Turkey at the Stade Atlantique in Bordeaux on Sunday, November 15. These two fixtures will be decisive in determining France's final standing in the group and their potential progression to the knockout stages of the competition next year.