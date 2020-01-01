'Sadly most of them died' - Orlando Pirates' Lepasa saddened by Covid-19 experience

The Bucs star is very concerned following his visit to the health centre as he continues to nurse his injury

centre forward Zakhele Lepasa has opened up about what he recently experienced at a hospital amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old player is currently out nursing a leg injury which he picked up during the Buccaneers' 1-0 win over in a match two weeks ago.

Lepasa then missed Pirates' 1-0 win over former Angolan champions Sagrada Esperanca in the Caf Confederation Cup first-round first-leg game on December 22.

The under-23 international took to his official Twitter page to express his sadness after seeing pictures of Covid-19 patients.

"Last week in hospital I saw some horrible pictures of people who had Covid-19 and were admitted there," Lepasa wrote on Twitter.

"And sadly most of them died. And I don’t wish that on anyone. It’s so sad that a person can be okay today and become bedridden tomorrow.

"Nothing saddens me like to hear that there are people who followed the safety rules and still got Covid-19.

"It has come to a point where we all have to think about the next person and not ourselves. Your mom, granny or aunt at home. Think about them then not you."

Lepasa's Pirates teammate Ben Motshwari was the first PSL player to be tested positive with Covid-19 in May 2020.

However, the central midfielder recovered in the following month and he has been one of Bucs' top performers this season.

Lepaza has been a regular for Josef Zinnbauer's side this term having played 11 matches across all competitions and found the back of the net twice in the process.

The lanky player, who shot to prominence after helping TS Galaxy clinch the 2018 Nedbank Cup, is expected to miss the Buccaneers' upcoming blockbuster clash with .

Sundowns are set to play host to Pirates in an eagerly anticipated PSL match at the 2010 Fifa World Cup Round of 16 venue, Loftus Versfeld Stadium, in Tshwane on Saturday.

Pirates are placed fifth on the league standings - five points behind leaders, Sundowns, but they have a game in hand.