Sadiq: Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Adepoju warns Almeria star against Villarreal move

The 25-year-old could be on his way to Estadio de la Ceramica, however, the Super Eagles great has shared his reservations against such a move

La Liga ambassador Mutiu Adepoju explains why Umar Sadiq should not consider a move to Villarreal from Almeria.

Following his notable 2021-22 campaign in the Segunda division – where his 18 goals helped Rojiblancos secure Spanish top-flight promotion – the Nigeria international emerged as a top transfer target for the Yellow Submarine.

Fascinating as the prospect of Sadiq joining the former Europa League winners may sound, a former Real Madrid star is not comfortable with the idea, and instead suggests that the 25-year-old should remain in Rubi’s squad for at least one more season.

“When a player is having teams looking for him, that means such a player is doing very well and getting things right,” Adepoju told GOAL.

“However, he would need to stay one more year or so before going to Villarreal or any other team.

“Going to Villarreal now would mean that he would be going there to compete against already established players there. He will need to work extra hard to become noticed or to become a regular.

“On the contrary, in Almeria, they already know him having played a key role in the squad that got them promoted to La Liga. There, he is certain of getting regular playing time and that would save him some stress.

“All the same, I don’t have any problem with him on any of his choices as long as he stays in the Spanish league.”

Umar scored 20 goals in the 2021-22 campaign while scoring two goals less last term. Asked if the former Bologna and NAC Breda player can hit double figures in this current season, Adepoju added: “Why not? He is a young and talented player.

“I see him scoring many goals in La Liga and seeing him play with some of his former teammates will help him improve a great deal.”

Having lost their opening game of the 2022-23 campaign against Real Madrid at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos, Almeria would be hoping to bounce back to winning ways versus Elche on Monday, August 22.

Sadiq joined AS Roma in 2016 and following his failure to get first-team action, and was loaned to Bologna, Torino, NAC Breda, Rangers, Perugia, and Partizan. He joined Almeria on October 5, 2020, on a five-year contract.