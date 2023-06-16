‘Never say never’ – Sadio Mane offers Newcastle transfer hope as ex-Liverpool star sees Bayern Munich future questioned

Sadio Mane has hinted that he may be tempted by a transfer to Newcastle, with a “never say never” response offered to links with the Magpies.

Senegalese star linked with Magpies

Left Liverpool in 2022

Endured difficult season in Germany

WHAT HAPPENED? The Senegal international forward bid farewell to the Premier League during the summer of 2022 when completing a move to Bayern Munich - having previously starred for Southampton and Liverpool. A difficult year in Germany is now seeing questions asked of Mane’s future, amid links to teams in England and Saudi Arabia, with the 31-year-old ruling nothing out when asked about Newcastle by politician and Magpies fan Martin Callanan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane told Callanan when he was asked about the possibility of playing his club football at St James’ Park next season: “Never say never.”

WHAT NEXT? Newcastle are heading back to the Champions League, having secured a top-four finish in 2022-23, and are being linked with a number of marquee additions – with Mane having won the Premier League title during his time in Anfield, while also registering 120 goals through 269 appearances for Liverpool.