Saddened Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane hopes McCarthy stays in the PSL

The Brazilians boss says he admired how Cape Town City could build-up play from the back just like some big European teams

head coach Pitso Mosimane says he's saddened by the sacking of Benni McCarthy at .

McCarthy was relieved of his duties as coach of the Citizens on Monday morning, and Mosimane spoke very fondly of how he admired the coach's work, adding that he was Benni's biggest fan.

"I am very, very saddened by the Benni McCarthy sacking. I was his biggest fan, admiring how he taught his team to play the right way of playing football. His team could build-up play from the back like what big teams do in Europe ( , Bayern, , etc)," Mosimane said on his Twitter account.

The Kagiso-born mentor hopes McCarthy will not be lost to South African football now that Cape Town City decided to let go of him.

"A typical example of his work was the goal that Cape Town City scored against . A coaching clip for coaches and those who believe in good football. A big loss to SA football and I hope he remains in the to transfer his philosophy to another team," said Mosimane.

Mosimane pointed out how certain players joined the Citizens because they wanted to play for McCarthy.

Kermit Erasmus, Peter Leeuwenburgh, Mark Mayambela, Surprise Ralani are some of the players whom McCarthy played a role in bringing to the club in recent months.

"Some players went to play for Cape Town City FC just to play for him. A very good coach and I salute you, Benni. You can walk away with pride especially after delivering a trophy in just a year-and-a-half," concluded the Sundowns boss.