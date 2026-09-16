A press report on Tuesday said that Paris Saint-Germain has laid out its plan for one of its players to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

PSG are throwing nine players into the Ballon d'Or race, plus Ferran Torres, who arrived this summer from Barcelona.

The candidates from the Paris ranks are Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Marquinhos, João Neves, Willian Pacho, Fabián Ruiz, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé and Ferran Torres.

According to the website "Foot Mercato", the French club rate the trio of Fabián Ruiz, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé as their strongest bets.

Each has his strengths and weaknesses. Fabián Ruiz is the only player to have won the Champions League and the World Cup this season, but he draws less attention than the others, and an injury cost him the first three months of the year.

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Kvaratskhelia, named the Champions League's best player last season, proved decisive in every knockout tie from the second leg of the play-off onwards. His problem? He missed the World Cup.

Dembélé, meanwhile, won the previous edition of the award and is the team's top scorer. But his numbers weren't dazzling, and he picked up some injuries along the way.

The Paris stars face fierce competition from a stellar field: Rodri, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane and even Michael Olise.

To boost their chances of retaining the Ballon d'Or, the club have made a bold call.

The newspaper "Le Parisien" reports that PSG have trimmed their options from three candidates to two. Someone had to miss out, and it was Fabián Ruiz who paid the price.

The midfielder is generally underrated, even though his performances and impressive record make him a worthy candidate. Unlike his two teammates, he isn't a player who leans on statistics.

Between now and 26 October, when the ceremony takes place in London this year, PSG will train the spotlight on Dembélé and Kvara, the two they back most.

Depending on how the campaign unfolds, the form of each candidate and even the opinion polls, the Parisians may narrow things down further and push a single name.

Sunday's match against Marseille could sway the management's decision heavily.

Every club works this way. Real Madrid, for example, chose Mbappé over Bellingham, Barcelona chose Yamal over Rodri, and Bayern Munich chose Kane over Olise.

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