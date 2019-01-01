Sacking of PSL coaches has become absurd - Maritzburg United's Tinkler

With the Team of Choice struggling this season, the former Bafana Bafana star could be living on borrowed time

coach Eric Tinkler has expressed concern over his job following the recent sacking of coaches by other Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs.

Calvin Johnson, Clinton Larsen and Lionel Soccoia were fired by , and Black respectively last week.

With Maritzburg second from bottom on the log and having managed a measly two points from five league matches, Tinkler’s future at the club is in a cloud of uncertainty.

Describing the recent blitz on coaches as “absurd,” Tinkler now fears for his job after an injury-time goal saw his side succumb to a 2-1 loss at last Saturday.

“We are always worried about our futures,” Tinkler said as per Independent Online.

“In , you have to worry about your future. That’s the nature of the game. I think it’s become absurd (the firing of coaches). I can’t say much because now I will get into trouble if I say something.”

After helping Maritzburg narrowly escape relegation last season, Tinkler signed 12 players for this season, hoping for a fresh start.

The former Bafana Bafana star has defended his side’s poor run of form, saying his players are yet to settle into the new season.

“We’ve got to remember that we brought in 12 new players,” said Tinkler.

“That’s a lot of new faces to bring in. Four of those are foreign players, who have never played in the PSL before. If I start throwing all of them in at once, it becomes very difficult. They’ve still got to adapt to the pace of our game.

Article continues below

“How we introduce those players is important. It probably was a bit early to introduce Clive (Augusto) against Sundowns, it was a big game for me to throw him in upfront. Maybe that’s the mistake I made. I probably should have started with (Judas) Moseamedi, to relieve that pressure.

“But it’s a learning [curve], he will only get better.”

In their next league match, Maritzburg host equally struggling Chippa United on Friday.