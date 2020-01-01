SABC Sport secures deal to broadcast German Bundesliga matches for two seasons

The embattled state broadcaster has announced the partnership with one of the biggest European leagues

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced a major deal in partnering with the for the next two seasons.

According to a statement from the state broadcaster and the German association, the deal has been signed and sealed for the 2020/21 and 2021/22 campaigns.

The deal becomes the biggest one for the embattled national television company as they have been televising the English Premier League on SABC 3.

"There has been an enormous amount of effort that has gone into making this deal happen and we are very happy to partner with the DFL in bringing football from one of the world’s best leagues to viewers right across the country," SABC sport general manager Gary Rathbone confirmed.

"The Bundesliga is a very attractive football proposition and South Africans will now get an open window through which to watch some of the game’s most iconic football rivalries, in a league displaying exquisite technique and an abundance of passion, from one of the world’s great football nations."

Apart from the matches being shown on SABC 3, the games are also set to be televised on the SABC Sport portal for live streaming.

The Auckland Park-based organization confirmed the news that they have clinched Free-to-Air broadcasting rights on Tuesday.

In the midst of their financial struggles, the state broadcaster recently televised the final, where faced eventual champions at Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, the news will be welcomed by the SABC viewers as they have been starved of Premier Soccer League ( ) football of late.

The 2020/21 Bundesliga season is scheduled to start on Friday, September 18 and the German and European champions, , will get start their title defence campaign against 04 at the Allianz Arena.